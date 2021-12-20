Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) sheds 7.4% this week, as yearly returns fall more in line with earnings growth

It hasn't been the best quarter for Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY) shareholders, since the share price has fallen 14% in that time. But that scarcely detracts from the really solid long term returns generated by the company over five years. Indeed, the share price is up an impressive 135% in that time. So while it's never fun to see a share price fall, it's important to look at a longer time horizon. The more important question is whether the stock is too cheap or too expensive today.

In light of the stock dropping 7.4% in the past week, we want to investigate the longer term story, and see if fundamentals have been the driver of the company's positive five-year return.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

During the five years of share price growth, Callaway Golf moved from a loss to profitability. Sometimes, the start of profitability is a major inflection point that can signal fast earnings growth to come, which in turn justifies very strong share price gains.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

NYSE:ELY Earnings Per Share Growth December 20th 2021

It's good to see that there was some significant insider buying in the last three months. That's a positive. That said, we think earnings and revenue growth trends are even more important factors to consider. Dive deeper into the earnings by checking this interactive graph of Callaway Golf's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What about the Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

We've already covered Callaway Golf's share price action, but we should also mention its total shareholder return (TSR). The TSR attempts to capture the value of dividends (as if they were reinvested) as well as any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings offered to shareholders. Dividends have been really beneficial for Callaway Golf shareholders, and that cash payout contributed to why its TSR of 137%, over the last 5 years, is better than the share price return.

A Different Perspective

Callaway Golf shareholders are up 5.1% for the year. But that return falls short of the market. If we look back over five years, the returns are even better, coming in at 19% per year for five years. Maybe the share price is just taking a breather while the business executes on its growth strategy. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Like risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Callaway Golf (of which 2 make us uncomfortable!) you should know about.

