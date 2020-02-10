Callaway Golf Issues Guidance - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Callaway Golf Company (ELY) estimates 2020 earnings per share of $0.82 - $0.94. The company estimates 2020 adjusted EBITDA of $190 - $205 million. Full year 2020 net sales are projected to rise approximately 3% - 5%. The company noted that the outbreak of the coronavirus will impact its business with regard to sales in Asia and on the supply side.

Fourth-quarter non-GAAP loss per share was $0.26 compared to a loss of $0.32 per share, prior year. On average, 12 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report a loss per share of $0.24, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Fourth-quarter net sales increased 73% to $312 million. Analysts expected revenue of $305.3 million for the quarter.

Shares of Callaway Golf Company were down 8% after hours.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.