Callaway Golf (ELY) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Callaway Golf Co (Symbol: ELY) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $18.98, changing hands as low as $17.50 per share. Callaway Golf Co shares are currently trading off about 7.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ELY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ELY's low point in its 52 week range is $14.495 per share, with $22.33 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $19.01.

