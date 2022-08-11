Callaway Golf (ELY) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of Callaway Golf Co (Symbol: ELY) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $23.91, changing hands as high as $24.33 per share. Callaway Golf Co shares are currently trading up about 4.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ELY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ELY's low point in its 52 week range is $17.78 per share, with $31.68 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $24.15.

