Callaway Golf Company's (NYSE:ELY) Shares Climb 28% But Its Business Is Yet to Catch Up

The Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY) share price has done very well over the last month, posting an excellent gain of 28%. The annual gain comes to 141% following the latest surge, making investors sit up and take notice.

Since its price has surged higher, Callaway Golf may be sending very bearish signals at the moment with a price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 31.7x, since almost half of all companies in the United States have P/E ratios under 19x and even P/E's lower than 11x are not unusual. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the highly elevated P/E.

Recent times have been advantageous for Callaway Golf as its earnings have been rising faster than most other companies. It seems that many are expecting the strong earnings performance to persist, which has raised the P/E. You'd really hope so, otherwise you're paying a pretty hefty price for no particular reason.

What Are Growth Metrics Telling Us About The High P/E?

The only time you'd be truly comfortable seeing a P/E as steep as Callaway Golf's is when the company's growth is on track to outshine the market decidedly.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered an exceptional 84% gain to the company's bottom line. Pleasingly, EPS has also lifted 41% in aggregate from three years ago, thanks to the last 12 months of growth. Accordingly, shareholders would have probably welcomed those medium-term rates of earnings growth.

Shifting to the future, estimates from the ten analysts covering the company suggest earnings growth is heading into negative territory, declining 21% each year over the next three years. That's not great when the rest of the market is expected to grow by 14% per year.

In light of this, it's alarming that Callaway Golf's P/E sits above the majority of other companies. Apparently many investors in the company reject the analyst cohort's pessimism and aren't willing to let go of their stock at any price. There's a very good chance these shareholders are setting themselves up for future disappointment if the P/E falls to levels more in line with the negative growth outlook.

The Final Word

The strong share price surge has got Callaway Golf's P/E rushing to great heights as well. We'd say the price-to-earnings ratio's power isn't primarily as a valuation instrument but rather to gauge current investor sentiment and future expectations.

Our examination of Callaway Golf's analyst forecasts revealed that its outlook for shrinking earnings isn't impacting its high P/E anywhere near as much as we would have predicted. When we see a poor outlook with earnings heading backwards, we suspect the share price is at risk of declining, sending the high P/E lower. This places shareholders' investments at significant risk and potential investors in danger of paying an excessive premium.

