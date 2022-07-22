Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY) up 9.4%, but insiders are still down 3.6% after purchasing US$1.2m of stock last year

Insiders who bought US$1.2m worth of Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY) stock in the last year have seen some of their losses recouped as the stock gained 9.4% last week. However, the purchase is proving to be an expensive wager as insiders are yet to get ahead of their losses which currently stand at US$43k since the time of purchase.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Callaway Golf

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Executive VP Brian Lynch bought US$387k worth of shares at a price of US$25.79 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being US$22.30). While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid US$1.2m for 52.10k shares. But insiders sold 10.00k shares worth US$265k. Overall, Callaway Golf insiders were net buyers during the last year. They paid about US$23.13 on average. I'd consider this a positive as it suggests insiders see value at around the current price. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NYSE:ELY Insider Trading Volume July 22nd 2022

Insiders at Callaway Golf Have Bought Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen a bit of insider buying at Callaway Golf. Executive VP & Chief People Officer Rebecca Fine bought US$45k worth of shares in that time. It's good to see the insider buying, as well as the lack of recent sellers. However, in this case the amount invested recently is quite small.

Does Callaway Golf Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It's great to see that Callaway Golf insiders own 11% of the company, worth about US$467m. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Do The Callaway Golf Insider Transactions Indicate?

We note a that there has been a bit of insider buying recently (but no selling). That said, the purchases were not large. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. With high insider ownership and encouraging transactions, it seems like Callaway Golf insiders think the business has merit. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 1 warning sign with Callaway Golf and understanding this should be part of your investment process.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

