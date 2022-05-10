Markets
Callaway Golf Co. Raises FY22 Outlook

(RTTNews) - Golf and lifestyle company Callaway Golf Co. on Tuesday raised its full-year 2022 outlook. The company now expects revenue between $3.94 billion and $3.97 billion and Adjusted EBITDA between $535 million and $555 million in the year ahead.

Earlier, the company projected fiscal 2022 revenues between $3.78 billion and $3.82 billion. Adjusted EBITDA was expected between $490 million and $515 million. On average, 13 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to post revenues of $3.83 billion for the year ahead.

In the second quarter of 2022, the company expects revenues in the $1.09-$1.11 billion range and adjusted EBITDA between $185 million and $200 million. On average, 13 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to post Q2 revenues of $1.01 billion.

