Callaway Golf Co. Q4 Loss Declines

(RTTNews) - Callaway Golf Co. (ELY) released Loss for fourth quarter that decreased from last year

The company's bottom line came in at -$26 million, or -$0.14 per share. This compares with -$41 million, or -$0.43 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Callaway Golf Co. reported adjusted earnings of -$35 million or -$0.19 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 89.9% to $712 million from $375 million last year.

Callaway Golf Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

