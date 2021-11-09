Callaway Golf Co. Q3 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Callaway Golf Co. (ELY):

-Earnings: -$16 million in Q3 vs. $52 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.09 in Q3 vs. $0.54 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Callaway Golf Co. reported adjusted earnings of $26 million or $0.14 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.09 per share -Revenue: $856 million in Q3 vs. $476 million in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $3.11-$3.12 Bln

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.