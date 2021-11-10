Callaway Golf Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for ELY

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Callaway Golf Co (Symbol: ELY) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $30.22, changing hands as high as $31.39 per share. Callaway Golf Co shares are currently trading up about 4.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ELY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ELY's low point in its 52 week range is $16.63 per share, with $37.75 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $30.36.

