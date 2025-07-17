Callan JMB Inc. Secures Six-Month Contract Extension with City of Chicago, Increasing Total Funding to $9.1 Million

Callan JMB extends its contract with Chicago, adding $1.5 million for emergency supply storage through June 2026.

Quiver AI Summary

Callan JMB INC. has announced a six-month extension of its pallet storage contract with the City of Chicago, extending their partnership through June 2026. The contract, held since 2018, will see an increase in funding of $1.5 million, bringing the total contract value to $9.1 million. This extension allows Callan JMB’s subsidiary, Coldchain Technology Services, to continue managing and distributing emergency supplies crucial for public health in Chicago. CEO Wayne Williams highlighted the significance of this renewal, emphasizing the company’s commitment to exceptional service and emergency preparedness.

Potential Positives

Contract extension with the City of Chicago reinforces Callan JMB's long-term partnership and reliability in emergency logistics services.

Funding increase of $1.5 million demonstrates the City of Chicago's confidence in Callan JMB's operational excellence and capability in public health preparedness.

The extension allows for uninterrupted management and distribution of emergency supplies, benefiting the residents of Chicago.

Callan JMB's commitment to innovative logistics solutions and exceptional service is highlighted through this partnership, enhancing its reputation in the healthcare logistics sector.

Potential Negatives

The announcement may raise concerns about the company's reliance on government contracts, which can be unstable and subject to budget cuts.

The increase in funding could imply that previous contract pricing was insufficient to cover the costs, potentially signaling operational inefficiencies.

The necessity for contract extensions might suggest a lack of new contract wins or growth initiatives, which could raise concerns about the company's expansion prospects.

FAQ

What is the duration of the extended contract with the City of Chicago?

The contract with the City of Chicago has been extended through June 2026.

How much is the funding increase for the contract?

The funding increase for the contract is $1.5 million, bringing the total value to $9.1 million.

What services does Callan JMB provide under this contract?

Callan JMB provides pallet storage and logistics services for Health Preparedness Supplies and Related Services.

When did Callan JMB start its partnership with the City of Chicago?

Callan JMB's partnership with the City of Chicago started in 2018.

Who is the CEO of Callan JMB?

The CEO of Callan JMB is Wayne Williams.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$CJMB Insider Trading Activity

$CJMB insiders have traded $CJMB stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CJMB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

WAYNE D WILLIAMS (CEO and President) has made 3 purchases buying 63,125 shares for an estimated $252,500 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. DAVID J CROYLE (Chief Medical Officer) has made 2 purchases buying 49,375 shares for an estimated $210,000 and 0 sales.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

Full Release





Contract Increase Extends Seven-Year Partnership through June 2026 with Price Increase of $1.5 Million to Total Value of $9.1 Million









SPRING BRANCH, Texas, July 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Callan JMB INC.



(NASDAQ: CJMB) (“Callan JMB” or the “Company”), an integrative logistics company empowering the healthcare industry and emergency management agencies through fulfillment, storage, monitoring, and cold chain logistics services, today announced that it has been awarded a six-month extension through June 2026 to the pallet storage contract with the City of Chicago it has held since 2018.





The City of Chicago has extended the term of its existing contract with Callan JMB’s operational subsidiary, Coldchain Technology Services, for Health Preparedness Supplies and Related Services, with a $1.5 million increase in funding to an adjusted value of $9.1 million. The extension period to June 20, 2026 will allow Callan JMB to continue its existing management and distribution of stored emergency supplies without interruption for the benefit of residents of the City of Chicago.





“We are proud that the City of Chicago has shown its confidence in our performance in Emergency Preparedness and Response by awarding us an extension to the pallet storage contract with them,” said Wayne Williams, Founder and CEO of Callan JMB. “Our seven-year partnership demonstrates our ability to deliver mission-critical logistics services when communities need them most. The increase in funding reflects both our proven operational excellence and the City of Chicago's trust in our capabilities to safeguard public health preparedness. We remain committed to providing exceptional service and stand ready to support Chicago's emergency response needs.”











About Callan JMB







Callan JMB is an integrative logistics company empowering the healthcare industry and emergency management agencies through fulfillment, storage, monitoring, and cold chain logistics services to secure medical materials and protect patients and communities with compliant, safe, and effective medicines. Our combined expertise in supply chain logistics, thermodynamics, biologics, inventory management, regulatory compliance and emergency preparedness is unparalleled in the industry. We offer the Gold Standard in client experience with customizable interfaces, next-level reliability in shipping and environmental sustainability in our specialty packaging.







Forward-Looking Statement







This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”) (which Sections were adopted as part of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words “believe,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “project,” “prospects,” “outlook,” and similar words or expressions, or future or conditional verbs, such as “will,” “should,” “would,” “may,” and “could,” are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the Company’s actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any anticipated results, performance, or achievements for many reasons. The Company disclaims any intention to, and undertakes no obligation to, revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, a future event, or otherwise. For additional risks and uncertainties that could impact the Company’s forward-looking statements, please see the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K. Investors and security holders are urged to read these documents free of charge on the SEC's website at:



http://www.sec.gov



. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, and disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any such forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that subsequently occur, or of which the Company hereafter becomes aware.







Investor Contacts:







Valter Pinto, Managing Director





KCSA Strategic Communications







CallanJMB@kcsa.com







212.896.1254



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.