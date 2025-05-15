Callan JMB Inc. Completes IPO with Gross Proceeds of Approximately $5.7 Million and Provides Business Update

Callan JMB Inc. completed its IPO on February 6, 2025, raising approximately $5.7 million with ongoing growth strategies in logistics.

Callan JMB Inc. successfully completed its Initial Public Offering (IPO) on February 6, 2025, raising approximately $5.7 million at $4.00 per share. The integrative logistics company, which focuses on supporting the healthcare and emergency management sectors, reported a first-quarter revenue of $1.45 million, showing a decline attributed to reduced demand for emergency preparedness services. CEO Wayne Williams emphasized the company's commitment to growth in emerging markets, including specialization in GLP-1 pharmaceutical transportation and complex logistics for compounding pharmacies. Additionally, Callan JMB is expanding its emergency preparedness operations and has appointed Christopher Shields as Senior Vice President to enhance its geographic reach. Despite an operating loss of $1.2 million for the quarter due to increased expenses related to its IPO and new hires, the company aims to capitalize on its strategic position for future market opportunities.

Potential Positives

Completed Initial Public Offering (IPO) on February 6, 2025, at $4.00 per share with gross proceeds of approximately $5.7 million, indicating strong market interest and successful fundraising efforts.

Appointment of Christopher Shields, a former Assistant Commissioner of the Chicago Department of Public Health, as Senior Vice President of Emergency Preparedness & Response/Government Affairs, enhancing leadership and expertise in a critical growth area.

Secured a second five-year contract from the Oregon Health Authority for medical emergency preparedness and response services, showcasing the company's solid reputation and capability in emergency logistics.

Commenced a comprehensive lease program for vaccine management, providing crucial support to government agencies and private organizations while reducing financial burden, which demonstrates innovation and commitment to public health initiatives.

Potential Negatives

Revenue for the first quarter of 2025 decreased to $1.45 million, down from $1.79 million in the same quarter of the previous year, indicating a decline in demand for emergency preparedness services.

Callan JMB reported a net loss of $1.24 million for the first quarter of 2025, a significant increase from a loss of $81,133 in the prior year quarter, suggesting worsening financial performance.

SG&A expenses increased to $1.9 million in the first quarter of 2025, driven by higher consulting and professional fees related to the IPO and the addition of senior staff, which could raise concerns about operational efficiency.

$CJMB Insider Trading Activity

$CJMB insiders have traded $CJMB stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CJMB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

WAYNE D WILLIAMS (CEO and President) has made 3 purchases buying 63,125 shares for an estimated $252,500 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. DAVID J CROYLE (Chief Medical Officer) has made 2 purchases buying 49,375 shares for an estimated $210,000 and 0 sales.

SPRING BRANCH, Texas, May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Callan JMB INC.



(NASDAQ: CJMB) (“Callan JMB” or the “Company”), an integrative logistics company empowering the healthcare industry and emergency management agencies through fulfillment, storage, monitoring, and cold chain logistics services, today announced its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025 and is providing a business update.





"Callan JMB is establishing itself as the premier provider of advanced logistics and value-added fulfillment services across high-growth sectors," stated Wayne Williams, CEO & Chairman of Callan JMB. "By leveraging our core competitive strengths, we are strategically scaling our proven business model into emerging markets where our expertise creates significant value. Our innovative solutions are disrupting traditional approaches by delivering customized configurations that precisely meet our client’s needs. We are actively pursuing growth opportunities in rapidly expanding markets, including GLP-1 pharmaceutical transportation, specialized compounding pharmacy logistics, and premium food packaging services. We are already engaged in promising discussions with potential partners in these sectors and look forward to sharing developments in the near future."





"Simultaneously, we are executing a national expansion of our emergency preparedness and response operations. We have identified substantial growth potential in untapped metropolitan areas and states, and our recent appointment of Christopher Shields as Senior Vice President of Emergency Preparedness & Response/Government Affairs will accelerate our geographic expansion. Callan JMB is well positioned for sustained growth and market leadership as we progress through 2025," concluded Mr. Williams.







Net income (loss) for the first quarter of 2025 was ($1.2) million.









CALLAN JMB INC.









(Formerly known as Coldchain Technology Services, LLC)









CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS as of









March 31, 2025 (Unaudited) AND DECEMBER 31, 2024



















March 31, 2025













December 31, 2024













Assets









































Current Assets:









































Cash









$





5,219,929













$





2,097,945













Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $129,606 and $64,000, respectively













834,956

















622,914













Inventory













216,046

















158,362













Related party loans













-

















18,669













Tax refund receivable













-

















6,377













Prepaid insurance













350,845

















151,354













Other current assets













180,328

















127,542













Deferred offering costs













-

















136,025













Total current assets













6,802,104

















3,319,188













Right of use asset













799,739

















883,029













Property and equipment, net













853,823

















876,682













Security deposit













-

















3,650













Total assets









$





8,455,666













$





5,082,549





















































Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity









































Current Liabilities:









































Accounts payable









$





389,941













$





371,661













Accrued expenses – Note 5













390,461

















506,381













Corporate taxes payable













27,106

















23,000













Deferred revenue













5,045

















94,097













Right of use liability – current













236,343

















279,176













Total current liabilities













1,048,896

















1,274,315













Right of use liability













592,587

















628,274













Deferred tax liability













6,602

















6,602













Total long-term liabilities













599,189

















634,876













Total liabilities













1,648,085

















1,909,191













Commitments and Contingencies – Note 10









































Stockholders’ Equity









































Preferred stock - authorized 10,000,000 shares, $0.001 par value; zero issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024













-

















-













Common stock - authorized 190,000,000 shares, par value $0.001 par value; 4,443,569 issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2025 and 3,000,000 December 31, 2024













4,444

















3,000













Additional Paid in Capital













10,337,375

















5,464,006













Accumulated Deficit













(3,534,238





)













(2,293,648





)









Total Stockholders’ Equity













6,807,581

















3,173,358













Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity









$





8,455,666













$





5,082,549



















CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS









FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2025 and 2024 (Unaudited)

























Three months ended









March 31, 2025

























Three months ended









March 31, 2024



















Revenue









$





1,449,377













$





1,790,521













Cost of revenue













833,437

















1,072,938













Gross profit













615,940

















717,583





















































Operating expenses









































Selling, general and administrative expenses













1,854,316

















805,042













Operating loss













(1,238,376





)













(87,459





)

















































Other income (expenses)









































Interest income













2,209

















3,433













Interest expense













(63





)













(3,107





)









Total other income (expenses)













2,146

















326





















































Loss before income taxes













(1,236,230





)













(87,133





)

















































Provision (benefit) for income taxes













4,360

















(6,000





)









Net loss









$





(1,240,590





)









$





(81,133





)









Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic and diluted













3,862,507

















2,500,000













Net loss per common share - basic and diluted









$





(0.32





)









$





(0.03





)















CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS









FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2025 AND 2024









(Unaudited)



















For the three months ended





March 31, 2025













For the three months ended





March 31, 2024













Cash flows from operating activities









































Net loss









$





(1,240,590





)









$





(81,133





)









Adjustment to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:









































Depreciation and amortization













37,857

















35,578













Provision (Recovery) for credit losses













(17,120





)













-













Stock based compensation













330,825

















-













Changes in operating assets and liabilities









































Accounts receivable













(194,922





)













(182,173





)









Inventory













(57,684





)













(7,908





)









Tax refund receivable













6,377

















-













Prepaid insurance













(199,491





)

























Other current assets













(52,785





)













22,258













Right of use asset - net













4,770

















224













Security Deposits and other assets













3,650

















-













Accounts payable and accrued expenses













(97,639





)













229,022













Deferred revenue













(89,052





)













(3,029





)









Corporate taxes payable













4,106

















(6,000





)









Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities













(1,561,698





)













6,839













Cash flows used in investing activities









































Purchase of property and equipment













(15,000





)













(44,656





)









Net cash used in investing activities













(15,000





)













(44,656





)









Cash flows from (used in) financing activities









































Related party loans













18,669

















(17,073





)









Deferred offering costs













-

















(25,000





)









Partner distributions













-

















(3,382,253





)









Increase (decrease) in note payable













-

















(35,960





)









Proceeds from IPO and overallotment, net













4,680,013

















-













Net cash used in financing activities













4,698,682

















(3,460,286





)









Increase (decrease) in cash













3,121,984

















(3,498,103





)









Cash beginning of period













2,097,945

















5,155,620













Cash end of period









$





5,219,929













$





1,657,517













Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information:









































Cash paid for interest









$





63













$





3,107













Supplemental Schedule of Non-Cash Financing and Investing Activities:









































Membership exchange for common stock









$





-













$





5,413,007













Fair value of Stock Warrants issued at IPO









$





144,358













$





-















Deferred offering costs charged to additional paid-in-capital

















$









136,025

























$









-

















