Callan JMB Inc. Awarded Second Five-Year Contract by Oregon Health Authority for Medical Emergency Preparedness Services

Callan JMB awarded a five-year contract for medical logistics services by the Oregon Health Authority, enhancing emergency response capabilities.

Quiver AI Summary

Callan JMB INC. has been awarded a five-year contract by the Oregon Health Authority to provide medical emergency preparedness and response services, following its successful efforts during the COVID-19 and MPOX pandemics. The new contract involves managing a variety of medical countermeasures to address changing health threats in Oregon. During the COVID pandemic, Callan JMB facilitated the receipt, repackaging, and distribution of over 800,000 vaccines, covering more than 75,000 miles and significantly improving access to vaccines in rural areas. The company emphasizes its commitment to patient safety and efficient logistics through advanced technology and extensive experience in the healthcare logistics sector.

Potential Positives

Callan JMB has been awarded a second five-year contract by the Oregon Health Authority, demonstrating continued trust and reliance on their logistics services for medical emergency preparedness and response.

The company successfully managed the distribution of over 800,000 vaccines during the COVID-19 pandemic, showcasing their logistical capabilities and efficiency in a critical public health event.

The new contract allows Callan JMB to store and manage a broad inventory of medical countermeasures, enhancing their role in state-wide emergency response efforts.

The successful consolidation of vaccine distribution points from 15 to 1 during the pandemic highlights Callan JMB's effectiveness in increasing accessibility to vaccines in rural and remote areas of Oregon.

Potential Negatives

Dependence on government contracts may pose financial risk given the potential for future budget cuts or policy changes affecting healthcare funding.

The mention of "forward-looking statements" highlights the uncertainty surrounding the company’s future performance, indicating that current results may not be sustainable.

While the press release emphasizes past successes, it does not provide specific details on the performance metrics or efficiency improvements achieved during the previous contract, potentially raising questions about oversight and accountability.

FAQ

What services does Callan JMB provide for Oregon Health Authority?

Callan JMB offers medical emergency preparedness and response services, including storage and management of medical countermeasures.

How many vaccines were distributed by Callan JMB in Oregon during COVID?

Over 800,000 vaccines were received, repackaged, and distributed across Oregon during the COVID-19 pandemic.

What was the impact of Callan JMB’s operations during COVID?

The operations reduced vaccine distribution points from 15 to 1, increasing accessibility in remote areas of Oregon.

How long is Callan JMB's new contract with Oregon Health Authority?

The new contract awarded to Callan JMB is for five years.

What is the main focus of Callan JMB's logistics services?

Callan JMB focuses on secure, compliant logistics to rapidly distribute vital medical materials during emergencies.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Full Release





During COVID, over 800,000 vaccines in Oregon were received, repackaged, and distributed covering over 75,000 miles









SPRING BRANCH, Texas, Feb. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Callan JMB INC.



(NASDAQ: CJMB) (“Callan JMB” or the “Company”), an integrative logistics company empowering the healthcare industry and emergency management agencies through exceptional fulfillment, storage, monitoring, and cold chain logistics services, today announced that it has been awarded a second five-year contract by the Oregon Health Authority (OHA) for medical emergency preparedness and response services. The new contract involves Callan JMB’s services for storing and managing a broad inventory of medical countermeasures to meet all new threat assessments and event response missions in the State of Oregon.















Click tile above to play video







This second contract follows Callan JMB’s successful operations for OHA throughout the COVID-19 and MPOX pandemics. During COVID alone, over 800,000 vaccines were received, repackaged, and distributed in Oregon logging over 75,000 miles in the course of the deliveries. The successful deployment of emergency preparedness and response during COVID reduced vaccine distribution points from 15 to 1 and increased vaccine accessibility in rural and remote areas of Oregon including tribal health centers.





“Callan JMB is committed to prioritizing patient safety and the efficacy of medical countermeasures by utilizing the best technology available,” said Scott Bullard, COO and Director of the Company’s Oregon operations. “During the COVID and MPOX pandemics, our team was able to act quickly and effectively throughout the state that has a population of 4.2 million. We are proud to be entrusted once again with this critical responsibility by the State of Oregon’s Health Security, Preparedness & Response Program.”





Rapid redistribution of vital medical materials to providers throughout the State of Oregon requires secure, federally compliant, accountable, and reliable logistics expertise. With decades of experience supporting healthcare systems, government agencies, and specialty pharmacies, Callan JMB’s agile and scalable logistics solutions are built to respond to these emergencies swiftly and safely.







About Callan JMB







Callan JMB is an integrative logistics company empowering the healthcare industry and emergency management agencies through exceptional fulfillment, storage, monitoring, and cold chain logistics services to secure medical materials and protect patients and communities with compliant, safe, and effective medicines. Our combined expertise in supply chain logistics, thermodynamics, biologics, inventory management, regulatory compliance and emergency preparedness is unparalleled in the industry. We offer the Gold Standard in client experience with customizable interfaces, next-level reliability in shipping and environmental sustainability in our specialty packaging.







Forward-Looking Statement











This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”) (which Sections were adopted as part of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words “believe,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “project,” “prospects,” “outlook,” and similar words or expressions, or future or conditional verbs, such as “will,” “should,” “would,” “may,” and “could,” are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the Company's actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any anticipated results, performance, or achievements for many reasons. The Company disclaims any intention to, and undertakes no obligation to, revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, a future event, or otherwise. For additional risks and uncertainties that could impact the Company's forward-looking statements, please see the Company's Registration Statement Under the Securities Act of 1933 on Form S-1, including but not limited to the discussion under “Risk Factors” therein, which the Company filed with the SEC and which may be viewed at





http://www.sec.gov/







.









Investor Contacts:







Valter Pinto, Managing Director





KCSA Strategic Communications









CallanJMB@kcsa.com









212.896.1254



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.