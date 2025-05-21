Callan JMB and Revival Health Form Joint Venture to Enhance U.S. Healthcare Logistics and Supply Chain Solutions

Callan JMB and Revival Health form a joint venture to enhance logistics and manufacturing for health products in the U.S.

Callan JMB INC. has announced a new joint venture with Revival Health Inc. to enhance logistics and supply chain services for health, wellness, and longevity products in the U.S. This collaboration aims to integrate Callan JMB's cold chain logistics and data expertise with Revival's consumer-focused approach to health care, creating a robust infrastructure to support both imports and domestic manufacturing of healthcare products. The joint venture will improve the accessibility and effectiveness of preventive care tools, emphasizing a comprehensive approach to making healthy living more attainable for consumers. The initiative represents a significant advancement in the healthcare supply chain, positioning both companies to meet the growing demand for personalized healthcare solutions.

Potential Positives

Formation of a joint venture with Revival Health Inc. to enhance logistics and supply chain services in the healthcare sector.

The joint venture focuses on the growing demand for health, wellness, and longevity products, positioning the company in a fast-growing market.

Combines Callan JMB's logistics expertise with Revival's consumer health insights, enhancing the effectiveness of preventive care solutions.

The initiative aims to create a comprehensive supply platform that improves the accessibility of healthcare products in the U.S.

Potential Negatives

The joint venture requires significant investment and operational changes, which could strain resources for Callan JMB at a time when they are also navigating the complexities of supply chain management.

The press release underscores the growing competition in the healthcare logistics sector, presenting a potential risk of market saturation that could affect profitability.

There is a lack of detail concerning the financial implications or expected timeline for the joint venture, raising concerns about transparency and the company's strategic planning.

FAQ

What is the new joint venture between Callan JMB and Revival Health about?

The joint venture aims to integrate logistics and supply chains for health, wellness, and longevity products in the U.S.

How will the joint venture impact healthcare logistics?

It will create a comprehensive supply platform to improve the efficiency and accessibility of healthcare products.

What services will Coldchain Technology Services provide?

Coldchain Technology Services will deliver end-to-end logistics support including transportation, warehousing, QA/QC, and regulatory compliance.

Who are the CEOs of Callan JMB and Revival Health?

Wayne Williams is the CEO of Callan JMB, and Robb Fujioka is the CEO of Revival Health.

What are the goals of Revival Health?

Revival Health aims to deliver timely, preventive care at scale through innovative healthcare solutions.

$CJMB Insider Trading Activity

$CJMB insiders have traded $CJMB stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CJMB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

WAYNE D WILLIAMS (CEO and President) has made 3 purchases buying 63,125 shares for an estimated $252,500 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. DAVID J CROYLE (Chief Medical Officer) has made 2 purchases buying 49,375 shares for an estimated $210,000 and 0 sales.

SPRING BRANCH, Texas, May 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Callan JMB INC. (NASDAQ: CJMB) (“Callan JMB” or the “Company”), an integrative logistics company empowering the healthcare industry and emergency management agencies through fulfillment, storage, monitoring, and cold chain logistics services, today announced the formation of a joint venture with Revival Health Inc. (“Revival”), a leading innovator in preventive care and home health technologies. The joint venture will deliver fully integrated supply chain services and infrastructure to support both the importation and onshore manufacturing of health, wellness, and longevity products—a fast-growing category central to the future of personalized healthcare and proactive wellbeing, helping Americans live longer, healthier lives.





This strategic collaboration builds a next-generation supply chain engine that merges Callan JMB’s operational expertise in cold chain logistics, data systems, and bioservices with Revival Health’s consumer-first approach to prevention, diagnostics, and proactive care. Together, the companies are designing an infrastructure purpose-built for the growing demand for scalable, compliant, and responsive distribution of products.





“Joining forces with Revival through this joint venture allows us to combine our logistics and infrastructure expertise with Revival’s deep understanding of consumer health needs,” said Wayne Williams, Founder and CEO of Callan JMB. “Together, we’re creating a comprehensive supply platform to fundamentally change the way healthcare products are made available in the U.S.”





Callan JMB’s operations arm, Coldchain Technology Services, will deliver end-to-end support including transportation, warehousing, QA/QC, data integration, and regulatory compliance—ensuring that all health, wellness, and longevity products maintain their safety and efficacy from production to point-of-use.





“This venture represents a major step forward in our ability to deliver preventive care tools to consumers at scale,” said Robb Fujioka, CEO of Revival Health. “We’re not just building logistics—we’re co-creating the critical infrastructure behind a movement: one that makes healthy living and long-term wellness more accessible to more people, every day.”







About Callan JMB







Callan JMB is an integrative logistics company empowering the healthcare industry and emergency management agencies through fulfillment, storage, monitoring, and cold chain logistics services to secure medical materials and protect patients and communities. With deep expertise across biologics, supply chain management, regulatory compliance, and emergency preparedness, the company provides unmatched reliability, customization, and sustainability through its subsidiary, Coldchain Technology Services.







About Revival Health Inc.







Revival Health was founded to solve healthcare’s biggest challenge: delivering timely, preventive care at scale. Revival offers an integrated platform of hardware, software, and services—from diagnostics to telemedicine—designed to make healthcare more predictive, accessible, and personalized. Its unified system brings together home testing, monitoring, e-prescriptions, and EHR access to empower individuals to take control of their health journey.







Forward-Looking Statement







This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”) (which Sections were adopted as part of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words “believe,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “project,” “prospects,” “outlook,” and similar words or expressions, or future or conditional verbs, such as “will,” “should,” “would,” “may,” and “could,” are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the Company’s actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any anticipated results, performance, or achievements for many reasons. The Company disclaims any intention to, and undertakes no obligation to, revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, a future event, or otherwise. For additional risks and uncertainties that could impact the Company’s forward-looking statements, please see the Company’s Registration Statement Under the Securities Act of 1933 on Form S-1, including but not limited to the discussion under “Risk Factors” therein, which the Company filed with the SEC and which may be viewed at



http://www.sec.gov/



.







Investor Contacts:







Valter Pinto, Managing Director





KCSA Strategic Communications







CallanJMB@kcsa.com







212.896.1254



