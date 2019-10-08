US Markets

"Call of Duty Mobile" smashes records with 100 mln downloads in first week

Contributor
Neha Malara Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MIKE BLAKE

The mobile version of videogame franchise "Call of Duty" racked up 100 million downloads in its first week, industry site Sensor Tower said on Tuesday, dwarfing the debuts of previous smashes including "Fortnite" and "PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds" (PUBG).

Oct 8 (Reuters) - The mobile version of videogame franchise "Call of Duty" racked up 100 million downloads in its first week, industry site Sensor Tower said on Tuesday, dwarfing the debuts of previous smashes including "Fortnite" and "PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds" (PUBG).

"This is by far the largest mobile game launch in history in terms of the player base that's been built in the first week," said Randy Nelson, Head of Mobile Insights at Sensor Tower.

The first-person shooter hit's publisher Activision Blizzard Inc ATVI.O launched Call of Duty: Mobile on Oct. 1. Sensor Tower said the numbers reflected worldwide unique downloads across Apple's App Store and Google Play in the period since.

PUBG, Fortnite and Electronic Arts' EA.O Apex Legends respectively scored 26.3 million, 22.5 million and 25 million in their first week of release.

(Reporting by Neha Malara in Bengaluru; editing by Patrick Graham)

((Neha.Malara@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 0344;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.


Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular