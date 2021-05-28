US Markets
Call for Amazon to consider blue-collar director wins 17% support

Ross Kerber Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

May 28 (Reuters) - A shareholder proposal calling for Amazon.com Inc AMZN.0 to consider adding an hourly worker to its board of directors received support from 17% of votes cast, according to a company filing on Friday.

Proposals with such low levels of support are rarely adopted, although the figure was about twice what similar calls for workers-on-boards have received at other companies in recent years.

The measure, which received a rare endorsement from Institutional Shareholder Services, was a focus on Amazon's May 26 annual meeting after a union organizing effort at the company failed in April.

Amazon has previously said the measure did not win a majority but had not given the voting breakdown.

An Amazon representative declined to comment.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

