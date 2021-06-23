Call centre software company Aircall passes $1 bln valuation

PARIS, June 23 (Reuters) - Call centre software company Aircall has raised a further $120 million in funding from investors including Goldman Sachs Asset Management GS.N, lifting its valuation to more than $1 billion.

Aircall, which was launched in France in 2014, on Wednesday said the latest fundraising would strengthen its position in the sector ahead of a planned initial public offering (IPO).

