US Markets
GS

Call centre software company Aircall passes $1 bln valuation

Publisher
Reuters
Published

Call centre software company Aircall has raised a further $120 million in funding from investors including Goldman Sachs Asset Management, lifting its valuation to more than $1 billion.

PARIS, June 23 (Reuters) - Call centre software company Aircall has raised a further $120 million in funding from investors including Goldman Sachs Asset Management GS.N, lifting its valuation to more than $1 billion.

Aircall, which was launched in France in 2014, on Wednesday said the latest fundraising would strengthen its position in the sector ahead of a planned initial public offering (IPO).

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta Editing by David Goodman )

((sudip.kargupta@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 49 49 53 84;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GS

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular