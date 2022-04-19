Call centre group Teleperformance says it has 'curtailed' Russian operations

April 19 (Reuters) - French outsourcing and call centre firm Teleperformance TEPRF.PA has "curtailed" its commitments in Russia, the group said on Tuesday, as it posted a nearly 15% rise in quarterly revenue.

"We recently curtailed our commitments in Russia, where our exposure remains at less than 1% of our revenue stream," Chief Executive Officer Daniel Julien said in a statement.

Julien said the company had stopped all financial transactions as well as marketing and sales efforts in Russia, in compliance with Western sanctions, though it continued to serve existing contracts there.

"If we stop these, we will leave people unemployed, which isn't necessarily a solution," he told journalists in a call.

Teleperformance counts some 5,000 employees in Russia and just under 400 in Ukraine, he added.

Despite no longer operating in Ukraine, Julien said the group was continuing to pay its employees there and had offered to help relocate staff to new jobs in Poland, Romania and Lithuania.

Teleperformance reported a revenue of 1.96 billion euros ($2.11 billion) for the first three months of 2022, up 14.6% on a reported basis and 6.5% when adjusted for currency effects and acquisitions.

The group also confirmed its growth targets for 2022.

