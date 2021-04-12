Call centre firm Teleperformance hikes 2021 sales growth target

French outsourcing group Teleperformance raised its 2021 revenue growth outlook on Monday, citing strong sales momentum supported by faster digitalization in the post-pandemic economy.

Teleperformance, which employs more than 380,000 call centre workers worldwide, now expects to report like-for-like revenue growth of at least 12% this year, versus an earlier target of 9% growth.

