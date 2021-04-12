Call centre firm Teleperformance hikes 2021 sales growth target

April 12 (Reuters) - French outsourcing group Teleperformance TEPRF.PA raised its 2021 revenue growth outlook on Monday, citing strong sales momentum supported by faster digitalization in the post-pandemic economy.

Teleperformance, which employs more than 380,000 call centre workers worldwide, now expects to report like-for-like revenue growth of at least 12% this year, versus an earlier target of 9% growth.

(Reporting by Milla Nissi in Gdansk; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

((Milla.Nissi@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 769 6566;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.