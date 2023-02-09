Calkins Matthew W Cuts Stake in Appian (APPN)

Fintel reports that Calkins Matthew W has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 29.05MM shares of Appian Corp (APPN). This represents 39.9% of the company.

In their previous filing dated January 19, 2022 they reported 29.36MM shares and 40.70% of the company, a decrease in shares of 1.06% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.80% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.88% Upside

As of February 8, 2023, the average one-year price target for Appian is $43.60. The forecasts range from a low of $23.23 to a high of $57.75. The average price target represents an increase of 1.88% from its latest reported closing price of $42.79.

The projected annual revenue for Appian is $544MM, an increase of 21.61%. The projected annual EPS is -$1.28.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 399 funds or institutions reporting positions in Appian. This is a decrease of 17 owner(s) or 4.09% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to APPN is 0.17%, a decrease of 14.97%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 11.20% to 26,965K shares. The put/call ratio of APPN is 0.65, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Abdiel Capital Advisors holds 8,328K shares representing 11.48% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Baillie Gifford & holds 1,567K shares representing 2.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,625K shares, representing a decrease of 258.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in APPN by 77.54% over the last quarter.

VWUSX - Vanguard U.S. Growth Fund Investor Shares holds 1,239K shares representing 1.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,039K shares, representing a decrease of 64.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in APPN by 48.97% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,191K shares representing 1.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,142K shares, representing an increase of 4.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in APPN by 6.23% over the last quarter.

First Trust Advisors holds 1,078K shares representing 1.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,026K shares, representing an increase of 4.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in APPN by 23.19% over the last quarter.

Appian Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Appian helps organizations build apps and workflows rapidly, with a low-code automation platform. Combining people, technologies, and data in a single workflow, Appian can help companies maximize their resources and improve business results. Many of the world's largest organizations use Appian applications to improve customer experience, achieve operational excellence, and simplify global risk management and compliance.

