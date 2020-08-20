Calix Upgrades Intelligent Access EDGE for Network Efficiency

Calix, Inc. CALX augmented its Intelligent Access EDGE solution with the introduction of Automated Network Service Provisioning, which streamlines operations and accelerating time-to-market capabilities. The new feature is part of the Services Management Connector (SMx) that enables communication service providers to connect to existing operational systems with flexibility. The move is likely to bolster Calix’s network operations, which will eventually strengthen its subscriber base.



The Intelligent Access EDGE is an avant-garde solution that supports Calix with simplified network architecture. This enables service providers to automate their network operations and minimize operational costs, while boosting time-to-revenue capabilities. The platform is powered by the AXOS SMx Connector. It is a cloud-ready software application that provides a service normalization environment for network management. The SMx Connector is better known for simplifying network operations with reduced time-to-market for new service introductions. It automates the service lifecycle for enhanced accuracy and responsiveness, thereby improving overall user experience.



Calix’s Intelligent Access EDGE which is supported by AXOS platform deliver services to subscribers based in remote locations with workflows and common operational procedures. It enables service providers to revamp installation process by automatically configuring optical network terminals (ONTs), supports PON splits with zero-touch configuration and pre-provisions services. It is worth mentioning that the SMx Connector, when incorporated with the AXOS platform deliver services 80% faster, which makes it even more desirable among service providers. Markedly, the ONT provisioning is possible with the help of Calix Smart Activate, which is an important feature of the SMx Connectors.



Calix is well-positioned to benefit from customer base expansion and strong aligned execution amid coronavirus-induced disruptions. The San Jose, CA-based company is focused on providing the platforms that enable service providers to create services at a DevOps pace and provide subscribers with an exceptional experience. In the second quarter of 2020, the company added 18 new customers from all segments of the market. Its near-term focus is on catering to the needs of service provider customers, while finding like-minded customers regardless of their type, size or location in the long term. Calix is committed to aligning investments to its strategy and maintaining strong discipline over operating expenses.



Shares of Calix have soared 239.7% compared with the industry’s growth of 45.9% in the past year.





Calix currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).



Some other top-ranked stocks in the broader industry are ADTRAN, Inc. ADTN, Acacia Communications, Inc. ACIA and Airgain, Inc. AIRG, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2.



ADTRAN has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 50.2%, on average.



Acacia has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 17%, on average.



Airgain has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 83.3%, on average.

