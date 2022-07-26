Calix Up 14% As Quarterly Earnings Beat The Street

(RTTNews) - Shares of Calix, Inc. (CALX) are rising more than 14% Tuesday morning after reporting better-than-expected second-quarter results. The company's third-quarter revenue outlook also comes in above analysts' view. Calix provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services.

Net income in the second quarter declined to $7.52 million or $0.11 per share from $20.46 million or $0.30 per share a year ago.

Excluding one-time items, earnings were $0.22 per share, that beat the average estimate of 8 analysts polled by Thomson-Reuters of $0.19 per share.

Quarterly revenue increased to $202.04 million from $168.67 million last year. The consensus estimate was for $196.02 million.

Looking forward to the third quarter, the company expects adjusted EPS to be in the range of $0.18 - $0.24 and revenue to be in the range of $211 million - $217 million. Analysts on average expect the company to report earnings of $0.2 per share on revenue of $199.05 million for the quarter.

CALX is at $50.90 currently. It has traded in the range of $31.59-$80.95 in the past 52 weeks.

