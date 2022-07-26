Markets
CALX

Calix Up 14% As Quarterly Earnings Beat The Street

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Shares of Calix, Inc. (CALX) are rising more than 14% Tuesday morning after reporting better-than-expected second-quarter results. The company's third-quarter revenue outlook also comes in above analysts' view. Calix provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services.

Net income in the second quarter declined to $7.52 million or $0.11 per share from $20.46 million or $0.30 per share a year ago.

Excluding one-time items, earnings were $0.22 per share, that beat the average estimate of 8 analysts polled by Thomson-Reuters of $0.19 per share.

Quarterly revenue increased to $202.04 million from $168.67 million last year. The consensus estimate was for $196.02 million.

Looking forward to the third quarter, the company expects adjusted EPS to be in the range of $0.18 - $0.24 and revenue to be in the range of $211 million - $217 million. Analysts on average expect the company to report earnings of $0.2 per share on revenue of $199.05 million for the quarter.

CALX is at $50.90 currently. It has traded in the range of $31.59-$80.95 in the past 52 weeks.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CALX

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular