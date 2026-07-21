Calix Stock Outlook as AI Broadband Growth Meets Margin Pressure

Calix, Inc. CALX has steadily evolved from a broadband equipment supplier into a platform company built around AI-native software, cloud applications and managed services. That transition is reshaping its revenue mix as communications providers seek integrated solutions that improve subscriber acquisition, retention and network operations.



Investors are now balancing accelerating revenue growth against profitability headwinds. While software adoption and recurring revenue continue to strengthen, margin pressure and execution risks remain central to the investment story.

How Calix Is Expanding Its Platform

Calix has broadened its portfolio beyond intelligent broadband appliances by combining cloud software, Customer Success services, SmartLife managed offerings and AI-native capabilities within the Calix One platform. Agentic AI is designed to automate marketing, customer support and operational workflows for broadband providers.



That integrated approach encourages customers to adopt multiple software and managed-service offerings alongside hardware deployments, creating deeper relationships and increasing recurring revenue opportunities. Ciena Corporation CIEN is also expanding software capabilities around network infrastructure, highlighting the sector's shift toward platform-based networking solutions.

CALX Revenue Growth Gains Momentum

Second-quarter revenue reached $293.3 million, increasing 21% year over year and 5% sequentially. Appliance revenue climbed to $242.8 million, while software and services generated a record $50.5 million as customer adoption expanded.



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Calix added 14 new service-provider customers during the quarter and increased remaining performance obligations to a record $386.4 million, providing greater visibility into future recurring revenue. These trends point to healthy demand across both hardware and software businesses.

Calix Faces Margin and Execution Risks

Gross margin remains under pressure from higher memory component costs, pricing dynamics and continued investment in AI development. Longer enterprise deployment cycles also make revenue timing less predictable and can delay operating leverage.



Management also expects BEAD-funded broadband projects to contribute more gradually than originally anticipated. Slower software attachment rates or extended customer deployment timelines could further postpone profitability improvements. ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. ADTN operates in many of the same broadband markets, underscoring the competitive environment for next-generation network infrastructure.

CALX Catalysts Investors Should Watch

Future growth drivers include broader adoption of the AI-native Calix One platform, expanding deployments of Wi-Fi 7 and standards-based 50G-PON technology, and continued growth in recurring cloud software and managed services.



Cross-selling additional software to existing appliance customers and management's expectation for continued revenue expansion could gradually improve the quality and predictability of revenue if execution remains on track.

How CALX Rating Signals Fit the Story

CALX currently carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), reflecting cautious expectations for near-term earnings performance despite improving business fundamentals.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



The Growth Score of A and VGM Score of B recognize attractive business expansion characteristics, while the Value Score of D indicates less favorable valuation attributes. Together, these metrics illustrate the balance between meaningful long-term opportunities and the execution and profitability challenges that investors continue to monitor.

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Calix, Inc (CALX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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