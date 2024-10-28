Calix sees Q4 EPS 4c-10c, consensus 9c

Sees Q4 revenue $201M-$207M, consensus $203.82M. The company said, “We remain in the early stages in this once-in-a-generation disruption of the broadband industry. Our BEP customers are thriving in this disruptive market as the Calix (CALX) model enables a simple path to a comprehensive business model that differentiates to win consumer, business and municipal subscribers at an ever-increasing pace. We expect further footprint gains as we continue to convert legacy network operators who are struggling with commoditization, margin declines and slowing growth while Calix partnered BEPs innovate at a faster and faster pace.”

