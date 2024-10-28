Calix sees BEAD program orders starting in Q1 of 2025

The company said, “The Broadband Equity Access and Deployment (BEAD) program progressed further this quarter with 55 of the 56 U.S. eligible entities seeking $42.45 billion in funding now having an approved proposal by the Department of Commerce’s National Telecommunications and Information Administration. While we expect to begin receiving orders in the first quarter of 2025, shipments will begin later in 2025, and as we have stated, revenue from the life of this program will follow a multiyear lens-shaped rollout.”

