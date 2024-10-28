News & Insights

Stocks
CALX

Calix says ‘confident’ in sequential growth

October 28, 2024 — 04:05 pm EDT

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

The company said, “With lead times for appliances now at a post-pandemic new normal and BEAD applications well underway, we are confident in our sequential growth, and we are excited by the multi-year outlook for our business. We remain focused on growing our footprint by adding to our BEP customer base and expanding the reach of our platform, cloud and managed services across their subscribers.”

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on CALX:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CALX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.