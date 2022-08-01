Calix (NYSE:CALX) Is Experiencing Growth In Returns On Capital

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in Calix's (NYSE:CALX) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Calix:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.078 = US$51m ÷ (US$793m - US$131m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to July 2022).

So, Calix has an ROCE of 7.8%. Even though it's in line with the industry average of 8.2%, it's still a low return by itself.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Calix compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Calix here for free.

The Trend Of ROCE

Calix has recently broken into profitability so their prior investments seem to be paying off. The company was generating losses five years ago, but now it's earning 7.8% which is a sight for sore eyes. In addition to that, Calix is employing 254% more capital than previously which is expected of a company that's trying to break into profitability. This can tell us that the company has plenty of reinvestment opportunities that are able to generate higher returns.

In another part of our analysis, we noticed that the company's ratio of current liabilities to total assets decreased to 17%, which broadly means the business is relying less on its suppliers or short-term creditors to fund its operations. So this improvement in ROCE has come from the business' underlying economics, which is great to see.

The Bottom Line On Calix's ROCE

Overall, Calix gets a big tick from us thanks in most part to the fact that it is now profitable and is reinvesting in its business. And a remarkable 751% total return over the last five years tells us that investors are expecting more good things to come in the future. Therefore, we think it would be worth your time to check if these trends are going to continue.

