Calix Ltd. Secures Strong Support at AGM

Calix Ltd. successfully passed multiple resolutions during its Annual General Meeting, including the election of directors and the approval of performance rights for key executives. The overwhelming support indicates strong investor confidence, as the resolutions were carried with significantly high approval rates. This outcome may positively influence Calix’s stock performance, drawing attention from the financial markets.

