Calix Ltd. Partners in Heirloom’s $150M Funding Success

Calix Ltd. (AU:CXL) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Calix Ltd.’s strategic partner, Heirloom, has raised $150 million in a Series B funding round, signaling strong investor confidence in their combined Direct Air Capture technology for removing atmospheric CO2. The partnership leverages Calix’s electric calcination method to efficiently process limestone and separate CO2, aiming to meet the increasing demand for decarbonization solutions in hard-to-abate sectors like shipping and aviation. This successful funding round highlights Calix’s strategy to deploy its technology in large markets through capital-light licensing agreements, enhancing its presence in the growing carbon compliance markets globally.

For further insights into AU:CXL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.