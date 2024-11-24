News & Insights

Calix Ltd. Announces Director Departure and Stock Holdings

November 24, 2024 — 06:17 pm EST

Calix Ltd. (AU:CXL) has released an update.

Calix Ltd. has announced the departure of Dr. Mark Geoffrey Sceats from its board of directors, effective November 22, 2024. Dr. Sceats holds 4,502,417 ordinary shares, along with vested and unvested performance rights, reflecting a significant stake in the company. Investors may find this leadership change noteworthy as it could influence the company’s strategic direction.

