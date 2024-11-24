Calix Ltd. Announces Director Departure and Stock Holdings

Calix Ltd. (AU:CXL) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Calix Ltd. has announced the departure of Dr. Mark Geoffrey Sceats from its board of directors, effective November 22, 2024. Dr. Sceats holds 4,502,417 ordinary shares, along with vested and unvested performance rights, reflecting a significant stake in the company. Investors may find this leadership change noteworthy as it could influence the company’s strategic direction.

For further insights into AU:CXL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.