Calix Limited Initiates Trading Halt for Capital Raising

Calix Limited has requested a trading halt on its securities as it prepares for a proposed capital raising. The halt will remain until an official announcement is made or until trading resumes on December 9, 2024. This move signals a significant financial development for the company, potentially impacting its stock value.
