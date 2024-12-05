Calix Limited Initiates Trading Halt for Capital Raising

Calix Ltd. (AU:CXL) has released an update.

Calix Limited has requested a trading halt on its securities as it prepares for a proposed capital raising. The halt will remain until an official announcement is made or until trading resumes on December 9, 2024. This move signals a significant financial development for the company, potentially impacting its stock value.

