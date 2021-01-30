Calix, Inc. Beat Analyst Estimates: See What The Consensus Is Forecasting For This Year

It's been a sad week for Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX), who've watched their investment drop 13% to US$30.20 in the week since the company reported its yearly result. Revenues were US$541m, approximately in line with whatthe analysts expected, although statutory earnings per share (EPS) crushed expectations, coming in at US$0.54, an impressive 35% ahead of estimates. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. With this in mind, we've gathered the latest statutory forecasts to see what the analysts are expecting for next year. NYSE:CALX Earnings and Revenue Growth January 30th 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the current consensus from Calix's five analysts is for revenues of US$588.9m in 2021, which would reflect a solid 8.8% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are forecast to descend 10% to US$0.51 in the same period. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$559.3m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.48 in 2021. It looks like there's been a modest increase in sentiment following the latest results, withthe analysts becoming a bit more optimistic in their predictions for both revenues and earnings.

It will come as no surprise to learn that the analysts have increased their price target for Calix 20% to US$37.40on the back of these upgrades. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. There are some variant perceptions on Calix, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$40.00 and the most bearish at US$30.00 per share. With such a narrow range of valuations, the analysts apparently share similar views on what they think the business is worth.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. The analysts are definitely expecting Calix's growth to accelerate, with the forecast 8.8% growth ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 1.3% per annum over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 4.3% next year. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that Calix is expected to grow much faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing here is that the analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, suggesting that there has been a clear increase in optimism towards Calix following these results. Happily, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, and are forecasting revenues to grow faster than the wider industry. We note an upgrade to the price target, suggesting that the analysts believes the intrinsic value of the business is likely to improve over time.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. We have forecasts for Calix going out to 2022, and you can see them free on our platform here.

You still need to take note of risks, for example - Calix has 3 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

