Calix Gains After Qualified To Join S&P MidCap 400

(RTTNews) - Calix, Inc. (CALX) shares are gaining on Wednesday morning trade as the company will replace CIT Group in the S&P MidCap 400 effective January 4. The shares have been on a bullish trend since December 13.

Currently, shares are at $77.53, up 13.13 percent from the previous close of $68.41 on a volume of 812,491. For the 52-week period, the shares have traded in a range of $28.58-$79.34 on average volume of 571,051.

