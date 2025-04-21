CALIX Earnings Results: $CALX Reports Quarterly Earnings

CALIX ($CALX) posted quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The company reported earnings of $0.19 per share, beating estimates of $0.13 by $0.06. The company also reported revenue of $220,240,000, beating estimates of $211,115,346 by $9,124,654.

CALIX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 133 institutional investors add shares of CALIX stock to their portfolio, and 111 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

CALIX Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CALX in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 01/31/2025

Craig-Hallum issued a "Buy" rating on 10/30/2024

