CALIX Earnings Preview: Recent $CALX Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

CALIX ($CALX) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 21st after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $228,297,277 and earnings of $0.21 per share.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $CALX stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

CALIX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 121 institutional investors add shares of CALIX stock to their portfolio, and 125 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

CALIX Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CALX in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Rosenblatt issued a "Buy" rating on 07/15/2025

Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 04/23/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for CALIX, check out Quiver Quantitative's $CALX forecast page.

CALIX Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CALX recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $CALX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $53.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Samik Chatterjee from JP Morgan set a target price of $52.0 on 07/17/2025

on 07/17/2025 Mike Genovese from Rosenblatt set a target price of $56.0 on 07/15/2025

on 07/15/2025 Ryan Koontz from Needham set a target price of $53.0 on 04/23/2025

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.