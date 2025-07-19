CALIX Earnings Preview: Recent $CALX Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

CALIX ($CALX) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 21st after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $228,297,277 and earnings of $0.21 per share.
CALIX Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 121 institutional investors add shares of CALIX stock to their portfolio, and 125 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- TRIGRAN INVESTMENTS, INC. removed 721,648 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $25,575,205
- UBS GROUP AG added 655,587 shares (+335.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $23,234,003
- ASSENAGON ASSET MANAGEMENT S.A. added 545,490 shares (+135.6%) to their portfolio in Q2 2025, for an estimated $29,014,613
- KORNITZER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC /KS removed 358,021 shares (-95.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $12,688,264
- PENN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LLC added 338,311 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $11,989,741
- ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L.P. added 270,397 shares (+12.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $9,582,869
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 266,195 shares (-13.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $9,433,950
CALIX Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CALX in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Rosenblatt issued a "Buy" rating on 07/15/2025
- Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 04/23/2025
CALIX Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CALX recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $CALX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $53.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Samik Chatterjee from JP Morgan set a target price of $52.0 on 07/17/2025
- Mike Genovese from Rosenblatt set a target price of $56.0 on 07/15/2025
- Ryan Koontz from Needham set a target price of $53.0 on 04/23/2025
