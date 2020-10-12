Calix, Conexon Boost Broadband Experience in Rural America

Calix, Inc. CALX recently announced that it has partnered with a leading provider of rural fiber-optic services — Conexon. Per the deal, Calix will deploy its avant-garde portfolio of connectivity solutions across the rural areas of United States for a streamlined broadband experience. Apart from catering to the underserved communities, the partnership will help in bolstering Conexon’s efforts to establish best-in-class fiber-to-the-home networks for the overall development of electric cooperatives in rural America. This will not only foster regional development but also deliver a positive customer experience, thereby eliminating digital disparity.



Recognized as a co-op broadband consulting firm, Conexon works closely with Rural Electric Membership Cooperatives to deliver seamless fiber connectivity solutions to the rural communities. On the back of its distinctive expertise and knowledge, the firm caters to a diverse set of clients to analyze economic feasibility, manage construction and train employees with an optimized business performance. With nearly 25 years of experience, Conexon is the only firm to back numerous electric co-ops at the federal level. Considered an expert at bidding and auction strategies, the cooperative has been successful in pumping more than $200 million to propel local, state and federal broadband funding for the best possible network.



As part of the collaboration, Conexon will be leveraging Calix’s Revenue EDGE and Intelligent Access EDGE solutions, along with the entire set of Calix Services. Backed by new age technology, the Revenue EDGE platform delivers advanced analytics and enables service providers to offer customized solutions. The platform is better known for opening up new avenues for revenue generation. The Intelligent Access EDGE is an innovative solution that simplifies network architecture, which enables service providers to minimize operational costs, while boosting time-to-revenue capabilities. It is powered by the AXOS Services Management Connector (SMx), which is a cloud-ready software application for network management. The SMx simplifies network operations and will automate the service lifecycle to improve the overall network experience for Conexon customers.



Calix Services are mainly known for accelerating business transformation on the back of effective network strategies. The platform manages the network with the help of valuable insights and collaborates with various service providers to establish future-proof networks with revamped connectivity. It bolsters time-to-market and minimizes risks during network transformation projects with best-in-class network visibility and operational efficiency.



The San Jose, CA-based company is well positioned to benefit from customer base expansion and diligent execution of plans amid coronavirus-induced disruptions. It is focused on providing platforms that enable service providers to create services at a DevOps pace and provide subscribers with an exceptional experience. In the second quarter of 2020, the company added 18 new customers from all segments of the market. Calix is committed to aligning investments to its strategy and maintaining strong discipline over operating expenses.



The stock has soared 209.9% compared with the industry’s growth of 67.4% in the past year.





Calix currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Some better-ranked stocks in the broader industry are Viasat, Inc. VSAT, Acacia Communications, Inc. ACIA and Corning Incorporated GLW, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Viasat delivered a trailing four-quarter positive earnings surprise of 361.3%, on average.



Acacia delivered a trailing four-quarter positive earnings surprise of 17%, on average.



Corning delivered a trailing four-quarter positive earnings surprise of 39.9%, on average.

Zacks’ 2020 Election Stock Report:

In addition to the companies you learned about above, we invite you to learn more about profiting from the upcoming presidential election. Trillions of dollars will shift into new market sectors after the votes are tallied, and investors could see significant gains. This report reveals specific stocks that could soar: 6 if Trump wins, 6 if Biden wins.



Check out the 2020 Election Stock Report >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.