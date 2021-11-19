Calix (CALX) Unveils Network Enhancements, Offers 10G Services

Calix, Inc. CALX recently unveiled avant-garde improvements to its Intelligent Access EDGE and Operations Cloud platforms. These two offerings are powered by the Network Innovation Platform (AXOS). The latest move underscores Calix’s commitment to providing enhanced 10G services that will support applications like 4K content streaming and cloud-enabled interactive gaming on the back of superior future-proofing capabilities.



The newly added end-to-end improvements include Passive Optical Network (PON) redundancy capabilities, alarm aggregation and analysis capabilities, optics extending geographic coverage more than 300%, and new Optical Network Terminals (ONTs). Thanks to the 10G Always On services, these capabilities will aid broadband service providers (BSPs) to minimize operational expenses in remote rural areas with upgraded subscriber services.



It is worth mentioning that at a time when the telco industry is facing unprecedented demand for high-speed and high-bandwidth services, broadband operations teams are managing the deployment of advanced network platforms, one of them being Calix Operations Cloud. It enables personnel to promptly respond to changes in bandwidth usage and subscriber demand in real-time to improve network health while ensuring the best service delivery.



Encouraged by valuable customer feedback, BSPs can integrate analytics into their processes with a 360-degree view of both the access and premises networks. Apart from identifying security issues and significantly reducing truck rolls, the solution eliminates human intervention by optimizing and automating tasks that are simple and repetitive.



Calix Operations Cloud capitalizes on superior machine learning algorithms to prioritize maintenance recommendations, thereby replacing red-flagged infrastructure before equipment failure occurs. The latest Intelligent Access EDGE and new XGS-PON capabilities have been specifically designed to enable BSPs to streamline 10G-powered service delivery even in extreme environments.



The Calix Network Innovation Platform capability for Automated Network Service Provisioning and GP1101X XGS-PON ONT with the on-premises 10G LAN connectivity reduces OPEX and removes the hassle of on-premises hardware upgrades. This will enable BSPs to meet subscriber requirements with greater flexibility. Also, the unique combination of Operations Cloud enhancements and Network Innovation Platform XGS-PON Redundancy allows repair teams to rapidly pinpoint and restore damaged fiber lines, thereby ensuring a continuous supply of critical network services.



Calix is well-positioned to benefit from customer base expansion amid the coronavirus-induced disruptions. The company is committed to aligning investments with its strategy and maintaining strong discipline over operating expenses, along with a favorable product and customer mix. Moreover, the transition of Calix into a communications cloud and software platform business will manifest in improved financial performance over the long term.



Calix currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Its shares have surged 205.1% against the industry’s decline of 1.7% in the past year. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Materialise NV MTLS is a better-ranked stock in the industry, sporting a Zacks Rank #1. The consensus estimate for current-year earnings has been revised a whopping 140% upward over the past 30 days.



Materialise delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 141.3%, on average. The stock has gained 18.8% in the past three months.



Datto Holding Corp. MSP is another solid pick for investors, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). The consensus estimate for current-year earnings has been revised 11.1% upward over the past 30 days.



Datto delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 34.6%, on average. It has declined 5% in the past three months. MSP has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 6.1%.



Mimecast Limited MIME also carries a Zacks Rank #2. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current-year earnings has been revised 7% upward over the past 30 days.



Mimecast delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 21.8%, on average. It has returned 40.7% in the past three months. MIME has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 35%.

More Stock News: This Is Bigger than the iPhone!

It could become the mother of all technological revolutions. Apple sold a mere 1 billion iPhones in 10 years but a new breakthrough is expected to generate more than 77 billion devices by 2025, creating a $1.3 trillion market.

Zacks has just released a Special Report that spotlights this fast-emerging phenomenon and 4 tickers for taking advantage of it. If you don't buy now, you may kick yourself in 2022.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.