Calix (CALX) Unveils GigaSpire BLAST u6x, Spurs Network Setup

In a bid to accelerate the adoption of new-age connectivity technologies, given the exponential demand for broadband services, Calix, Inc. CALX recently unveiled GigaSpire BLAST u6x. The latest entrant to the avant-garde portfolio of GigaSpire BLAST family will aid broadband service providers (BSPs) to effectively address growing subscriber demand across dynamic environments. The move highlights Calix’s efforts to establish a robust network infrastructure while offering customers the latest technology available in the market.



Markedly, Calix’s solutions have supported service providers over the years with new services and models, thereby marking a significant milestone in its business. One such out-of-the-box service is the GigaSpire BLAST systems. The BLAST platform deploys a powerful EDGE system that offers cutting-edge applications for the ultimate Wi-Fi experience and paves the path for revenue generation on the back of accretive broadband investments.



The GigaSpire BLAST u6x, which is an integral part of Calix’s Revenue EDGE solution, is equipped with Wi-Fi 6 technology that provides network security for an all-new smart home infrastructure. This unique product is powered by the Calix Experience Innovation Platform that not only simplifies the overall deployment process but also supports broadband businesses with minimized operational overheads to offer value added applications and services.



It is future-proofed by Wi-Fi 6E technology, delivering up to 10 Gbps services over new-gen broadband access networks and ensures seamless delivery of enhanced Wi-Fi experiences by incorporating Power over Ethernet functionality. With an extended coverage for outdoor environments, GigaSpire BLAST u6x supports a wide range of applications on the back of a flexible operating system.



It features a plug-and-play system with intelligent mesh that augments the dual-band Wi-Fi 6 connectivity. The solution now offers WPA3 protocols with the latest integrated hardware security to ensure the safety of subscribers. With carrier-class reliability, it provides lightning speeds with no lag or downtime and minimizes integration costs in businesses, which makes it a worthwhile option among end users.



Notably, Calix has been working with various BSPs to promote state-of-the-art technologies in the market, and the GigaSpire BLAST roadmap further underscores its commitment to meeting subscriber needs with utmost ease. On the virtue of multiple partnerships, the company has proved its mettle time and again by investing in innovative solutions for long-term growth. With that, the newest addition in the GigaSpire BLAST portfolio is expected to address the proliferating network requirements amid a challenging market scenario, thanks to Calix’s resilient business model.



Calix is well positioned to benefit from customer base expansion amid the coronavirus-induced disruptions. The San Jose, CA-based company is committed to aligning investments with its strategy and maintaining strong discipline over operating expenses, along with a favorable product and customer mix. Moreover, the transition of Calix into a communications cloud and software platform business will manifest in improved financial performance over the long term.



The stock has rallied 286.6% compared with the industry’s growth of 38.2% in the past year.





Calix currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Some better-ranked stocks in the industry are Digital Turbine, Inc. APPS, Atlassian Corporation Plc TEAM and Castlight Health, Inc. CSLT.



Digital Turbine delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 28%, on average.



Atlassian Corporation delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 30.3%, on average.



Castlight Health delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 177.1%, on average.

