Calix (CALX) to Spur Connectivity in Canada With Novus Tie-Up

Calix, Inc. CALX recently announced that it has partnered with a leading communications service provider — Novus Entertainment Inc. (“Novus”) — to deploy superior broadband connectivity in Western Canada on the back of a streamlined communications infrastructure. As part of the collaboration, Novus will capitalize on Calix’s state-of-the-art solutions, namely AXOS platform and GigaSpire BLAST systems.



Post its deployment, the telco will be set to unveil Canada’s first 2.5-Gigabit residential Wi-Fi with Novus’ own branded mobile app experience. The latest move highlights Calix’s efforts to establish a robust network infrastructure while offering customers the latest technology available in the market. The alliance comes as a boon at a time when majority of the service providers are migrating toward automated solutions to revolutionize the network deployment experience.



With an industry experience of more than 20 years, Novus is a Vancouver-based service provider that relies on its avant-garde fiber optic network infrastructure to deliver improved communications and entertainment services. The company specializes in the rollout of fiber broadband connections and caters to more than 800 multi dwelling unit buildings throughout Metro Vancouver. Apart from providing a hassle-free fiber optic connection, Novus delivers Internet, phone and television services with utmost flexibility.



Currently, the company is harnessing Calix’s Revenue EDGE and Intelligent Access EDGE solutions to deliver a superior subscriber experience. The Revenue EDGE is a value-added, managed service that delivers advanced analytics and enables service providers to offer customized solutions. The solution is better known for opening up new avenues for revenue generation.



Calix’s solutions have supported communication service providers over the years with new services and models, thereby marking a significant milestone in its business. One such out-of-the-box service is the GigaSpire BLAST systems. The BLAST platform deploys a powerful EDGE system that offers cutting-edge applications for the ultimate Wi-Fi experience.



Supported by Calix management systems, GigaSpire BLAST u6 and AXOS E7-2 Intelligent Modular System, subscribers will be able to enjoy the benefits of 2.5G speeds with Always On XGS-PON connectivity. That said, the alliance is expected to address the evolving networking requirements with a revamped broadband performance amid a challenging market scenario.



The San Jose, CA-based company is well positioned to benefit from customer base expansion and strong execution. Its near-term focus is on catering to the needs of service provider customers, while finding like-minded customers regardless of their type, size or location in the long term.



The company is committed to aligning investments to its strategy and maintaining strong discipline over operating expenses along with a favorable product and customer mix. The transition of Calix into a communications cloud and software platform business will manifest in improved financial performance over the long term.



The stock has rallied 158.5% compared with the industry’s growth of 16.2% in the past six months.





Calix currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).



Some other top-ranked stocks in the broader industry are Aviat Networks, Inc. AVNW, Ubiquiti Inc. UI and Clearfield, Inc. CLFD. While Aviat Networks and Ubiquiti sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), Clearfield carries a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Aviat Networks delivered a trailing four-quarter positive earnings surprise of 61.7%, on average.



Ubiquiti delivered a trailing four-quarter positive earnings surprise of 37.1%, on average.



Clearfield delivered a trailing four-quarter positive earnings surprise of 62.6%, on average.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.