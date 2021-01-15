Calix (CALX) to Help TransWorld Expand Rural Broadband Network

Calix, Inc. CALX recently announced that its solutions have been selected by TransWorld Network, Corp. (“TWN”) to accelerate the fiber-network build-out of the latter across the United States. TWN aims to transform its broadband network to fiber-to-the-home.



As a multi-regional wireless Internet service provider, TWN has been providing fixed wireless broadband connectivity to rural U.S. communities for more than two decades. The company will use the Intelligent Access EDGE, Revenue EDGE and Calix’s services to differentiate its customer service offerings. It plans to add a new fiber-based business model to drive growth.



The Intelligent Access EDGE will enable TWN to reduce network complexity by consolidating subscriber-facing functions using the AXOS Subscriber Management Module. Calix’s services team will help TWN achieve fiber-powered bandwidth scalability to meet the increasing demand for high-speed broadband connections.



TWN will use the Revenue EDGE to provide an exceptional customer experience. It has already made enhancements in customer support by leveraging Calix’s Support Cloud.



Calix continues to innovate to help communications service providers meet the burgeoning subscriber requirements with agility. The San Jose, CA-based company is focused on providing platforms that enable service providers to create services at a DevOps pace.



Calix’s near-term focus is on catering to the needs of its service provider customers. In the long term, it is focused on finding like-minded customers regardless of their type, size or location. The company is also maintaining strong discipline over operating expenses along with a favorable product and customer mix.



Increasing cloud revenues with the rapid commercialization of innovative technology solutions such as the Revenue EDGE are likely to lead to accelerated network deployments, supported by accretive partnerships with multiple service providers.



Calix is providing its customers with the tools they need to respond to the unprecedented expansion of bandwidth demands. As such, service providers are leveraging Calix’s solutions to market differentiated services.



The company continues to align its services business with its All-Platform model through the introduction of higher differentiated-value services. Calix’s team is focused on operational excellence and customer satisfaction. The transition of Calix into a communications cloud and software platform business will manifest in improved financial performance over the long term.



Calix’s shares have soared 278.1% in the past year compared with 60.8% growth of the industry. The company delivered a trailing four-quarter positive earnings surprise of 72.2%, on average.







The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



