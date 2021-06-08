Calix (CALX) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Calix (CALX) closed at $46.65 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.17% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.02%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the cloud, software platforms, systems and services provider for communications service providers had gained 9.06% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 2.08% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.04% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from CALX as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect CALX to post earnings of $0.28 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 100%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $160 million, up 34.43% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.12 per share and revenue of $629.35 million. These totals would mark changes of +14.29% and +16.28%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for CALX. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. CALX is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that CALX has a Forward P/E ratio of 42.14 right now. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 66.26.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 202, putting it in the bottom 21% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

