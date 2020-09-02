Calix (CALX) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Calix (CALX) closed at $21.64 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.92% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.54% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 1.59%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.98%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the maker of telecommunications equipment had gained 2.15% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 0.76% and lagged the S&P 500's gain of 8% in that time.

CALX will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.20, up 233.33% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $129.15 million, up 12.8% from the year-ago period.

CALX's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.52 per share and revenue of $483.95 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +766.67% and +14.05%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for CALX. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. CALX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that CALX has a Forward P/E ratio of 42.27 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 85.81, which means CALX is trading at a discount to the group.

The Communication - Infrastructure industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 49, which puts it in the top 20% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.