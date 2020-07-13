Calix (CALX) Stock Moves -0.55%: What You Should Know

Calix (CALX) closed at $14.47 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.55% move from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.94%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.04%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.13%.

Coming into today, shares of the maker of telecommunications equipment had gained 15.39% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 5.46%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.02%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from CALX as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect CALX to post earnings of $0.06 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 700%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $113.10 million, up 12.76% from the prior-year quarter.

CALX's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.24 per share and revenue of $460.05 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +300% and +8.42%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for CALX should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. CALX is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Digging into valuation, CALX currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 60.63. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 439.82, which means CALX is trading at a discount to the group.

The Communication - Infrastructure industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 97, putting it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow CALX in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

