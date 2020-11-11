Calix (CALX) Spurs Revenue EDGE Solution for Service Providers

Calix, Inc. CALX has announced quite a few enhancements to the Revenue EDGE solution, as part of its quarterly product release. This will enable communications service provider (CSP) marketers to better identify subscribers who are working remotely and deliver top-notch service.



The San Jose, CA-based company continues to innovate to help service providers meet the burgeoning subscriber requirements with agility. The latest move includes segmentation upgrades to Calix Marketing Cloud, new prioritization capabilities within the ExperienceIQ EDGE Suite and a range of new marketing tools within EDGE Enablement.



Calix has improved three key areas of the Revenue EDGE — EDGE Suites, EDGE Insights and EDGE Enablement. The company is focused on providing platforms that enable service providers to create services at a DevOps pace. It added 21 new service provider customers in third-quarter 2020 from all segments of the market.



The company’s near-term focus is on catering to the needs of its service provider customers. In the long term, it is focused on finding like-minded customers regardless of their type, size or location. Also, Calix is committed to aligning investments to its strategy and maintaining strong discipline over operating expenses along with a favorable product and customer mix.



Increasing cloud revenues with the rapid commercialization of innovative technology solutions such as the Revenue EDGE will likely lead to accelerated network deployments, supported by accretive partnerships with multiple service providers.



Calix is providing its customers with the tools they need to respond to the unprecedented expansion of bandwidth demands. As such, service providers are leveraging Calix’s solutions to market differentiated services.



The company continues to align its services business with its All-Platform model through the introduction of higher differentiated-value services. Calix’s team is focused on operational excellence and customer satisfaction. The transition of Calix into a communications cloud and software platform business will manifest in improved financial performance over the long term.



Calix’s shares have soared 188% in the past year compared with 36% growth of the industry.







The company delivered a trailing four-quarter positive earnings surprise of 72.2%, on average. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current-year earnings has been revised 67.3% upward over the past 30 days.



Calix currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and has a VGM Score of B.



A few other top-ranked stocks in the broader industry are Plantronics, Inc. PLT, United States Cellular Corporation USM and NIC Inc. EGOV, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Plantronics delivered a trailing four-quarter positive earnings surprise of 568.2%, on average.



U.S. Cellular delivered a trailing four-quarter positive earnings surprise of 231.1%, on average.



NIC delivered a trailing four-quarter positive earnings surprise of 27.5%, on average. The company’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the last four quarters.

More Stock News: This Is Bigger than the iPhone!

It could become the mother of all technological revolutions. Apple sold a mere 1 billion iPhones in 10 years but a new breakthrough is expected to generate more than 27 billion devices in just 3 years, creating a $1.7 trillion market.



Zacks has just released a Special Report that spotlights this fast-emerging phenomenon and 6 tickers for taking advantage of it. If you don't buy now, you may kick yourself in 2021.



Click here for the 6 trades >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



United States Cellular Corporation (USM): Free Stock Analysis Report



Calix, Inc (CALX): Free Stock Analysis Report



NIC Inc. (EGOV): Free Stock Analysis Report



Plantronics, Inc. (PLT): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.