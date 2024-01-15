Calix (CALX) Rides on Strong Clientele & Solid Partner Base

Calix CALX is making significant strides in the broadband industry, driven by a growing clientele and an expanding global footprint.



In the third quarter of 2023, Calix reported a record revenue of $263.8 million, marking its 10th consecutive quarter of sequential growth.



The continuous growth underscores Calix’s ability to capture market share and adapt to the evolving needs of broadband service providers (BSPs).



Calix's broadband platform is a key catalyst in enhancing its partner ecosystem, fostering success for BSPs.

The upside is further emphasized by Calix's recent collaboration with Oberlin Cable Co-Op to boost digital equity in Northern Ohio.



Oberlin is offering a 60% discount on the social media monitoring tool Bark, using the Calix broadband platform.



This initiative, driven by Oberlin's commitment to providing secure broadband access for every family and child, showcases its dedication to leveraging advanced technologies.



With Bark's AI-driven capabilities to monitor various online platforms and alert parents to potential dangers, Oberlin enhances its mission to create a safer digital environment for teens and tweens, expanding on its Digital Equity and Inclusive Initiatives program launched in 2020.

Expanding Portfolio Aids CALX Prospect

In sync with Calix's broadband, Oberlin Cable Co-Op's latest move to offer Bark at a 60% discount underscores the company’s joint commitment to advancing digital equity and enhancing online safety.



The collaborative spirit extends through Calix's recent partnership with United Fiber, a Missouri-based broadband service provider, which underscores a joint commitment to online safety, as the integration of Bark through the broadband platform extends a community-centric approach, benefiting over 54 communities.



Continuing the path of community well-being, Calix announced that Endeavor Communications is swiftly deploying the Bark social media monitoring service to safeguard children in Indiana, reinforcing its commitment to community well-being through the integration of the Calix broadband platform.



In November, Calix enabled Smithville Communications to swiftly scale its business offerings using Calix SmartBiz, enhancing small business broadband services with managed Wi-Fi, network security, and business productivity solutions.



Calix's strong portfolio and expanding partner base are expected to boost its top-line growth.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2023 and 2024 revenues are pegged at $1.04 billion and $1.12 billion, indicating growth of 19.8% and 7.45%, respectively.

