Calix (CALX) Rides on Evolving Tech Innovations, Tie-Ups

With the onset of dynamic technological innovations like 5G, Wi-Fi 6 and Edge Computing, various tech bigwigs and communication service providers (CSPs) have been competing against each other to gain a leading position in the global market. One such player is Calix, Inc. CALX. Lately, the company has been in the news for its out-of-the-box breakthrough offerings on the back of accretive collaborations with several other service providers. Despite the ongoing COVID-19 mayhem, Calix has emerged as a strong player in the tech industry with favorable product and customer mix.



Markedly, Calix’s solutions have supported CSPs over the years with new services and models. It capitalizes on Big Data and analytics to monetize the complex infrastructure between subscribers and the cloud, thereby generating new revenue streams. Recently, the company hit the headlines for launching the first carrier-class Wi-Fi 6 solution — GigaSpire BLAST u4 — to provide network security for an all-new smart home infrastructure. With a diversified bouquet of competitive products and solutions, Calix benefits primarily from its Revenue EDGE portfolio.



Few days back, the company partnered with Conexon, a leading provider of rural fiber-optic services. Per the deal, Calix deployed its avant-garde portfolio of connectivity solutions across the rural areas of United States for a streamlined broadband experience. The partnership is expected to bolster Conexon’s efforts to establish best-in-class fiber-to-the-home networks for the overall development of electric cooperatives in rural America. Apart from Conexon, it partnered with several other service providers, namely — Cumberland Connect, Jade Communications and Wisper Internet — to reinforce the commercialization of Revenue EDGE and its integral components across global markets.



When it comes to evolving with the new normal of working remotely, Calix remains a notch above its peers. The network vendor will participate in an industry event — ConneXions 2020 — to gain a deeper understanding of the importance of high-speed, consistent broadband amid the ongoing pandemic situation. The event, which is scheduled to take place on Oct 27, will be conducted in collaboration with Federal Communications Commission and will focus mainly on bridging the digital gap in rural areas. It also expanded its work-from-anywhere policy, which not only fueled growth but also increased cross-functional engagement activities to ensure smooth functioning of business operations amid the COVID-19-led lockdowns.



Calix had also joined forces with Roanoke Connect, broadband subsidiary of Roanoke Electric Cooperative. The two teamed up to leverage the former’s cost saving and automation capabilities delivered by its end-to-end Revenue EDGE platform. The latest deployment has been specifically designed to establish North Carolina’s first 10G network. This will foster regional development and deliver a positive customer experience. Recently, the company posted solid third-quarter earnings with 31.5% year-over-year growth in revenues on the back of disciplined operating expense management and robust demand environment. Despite limited in-person interaction, it added 21 new service provider customers during the quarter from all segments of the market, thereby gaining a competitive advantage.



The San Jose, CA-based company is well positioned to gain from customer base expansion and diligent execution of plans amid coronavirus-induced disruptions. It is focused on providing platforms that enable service providers to deliver a unified access network by embracing a DevOps operating model. Its near-term focus is on catering to the needs of service provider customers, while its long-term focus remains on finding like-minded customers regardless of their size, type or location. Calix operates on par with dynamic industry trends and enjoys a robust liquidity position. All these endeavors bode well and are likely to uplift Calix’s financial performance in the upcoming quarters.



Few other prominent players in the broader industry are Viasat, Inc. VSAT, Badger Meter, Inc. BMI and Sensata Technologies Holding plc ST.



Viasat delivered a trailing four-quarter positive earnings surprise of 361.3%, on average.



Badger Meter delivered a trailing four-quarter positive earnings surprise of 5.4%, on average.



Sensata delivered a trailing four-quarter positive earnings surprise of 1.2%, on average.

