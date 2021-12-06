Calix (CALX) Revenue EDGE Boosts Tularosa's Marketing Campaigns

Calix, Inc. CALX recently announced that it has teamed up with Tularosa Communications to boost the latter’s marketing campaigns on the back of Revenue EDGE platform. The Mexico-based telco capitalized on marketing videos created for EDGE Enablement, an offering from Calix. The videos were unveiled in October at the Calix ConneXions 2021 event.



Calix offers a range of solutions designed to help communications service providers (CSPs) bring new services to market, drive revenue opportunities and leverage an ecosystem of partners, one of them being Revenue EDGE. The platform offers advanced analytics and insights that allow CSPs to deliver seamless, personalized experiences to subscribers.



Revenue EDGE streamlines the launch of value-added services with reduced integration requirements and market activation support. With an unrivaled broadband experience, its services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to enhance business profitability backed by new revenue streams. It also facilitates hassle-free deployment of new services with plug-and-play EDGE Suites while driving customer loyalty and retention.



Tularosa caters to nearly 5,000 subscribers in south central New Mexico. Per the partnership, the company customized the Calix-produced videos with their brand to generate more views. The videos witnessed a 212% increase in click-throughs and attracted 83% more views. In fact, more than 120 BSPs have downloaded the videos. This helped in boosting Tularosa’s marketing campaigns, in turn, resulting in a 31% growth in subscriber upgrades.



Calix’s EDGE Enablement program educates BSPs about the importance of promotional subscriber-facing videos. This will help in driving awareness about revenue-generating services, in turn, accelerating higher engagement rates. Its turnkey market activation content, together with HubSpot and Mailchimp (core components of Calix Marketing Cloud), will enable BSPs to create and monitor the performance of high-impact campaigns and maximize return on investment for improved margins.



The San Jose, CA-based company is focused on providing the platforms that enable service providers to create services at a DevOps pace and provide subscribers with an exceptional experience. In the third quarter of 2021, the company added 38 new BSP customers from all segments of the market.



The company’s near-term focus is on catering to the needs of its service provider customers. In the long term, it is focused on finding like-minded customers regardless of their type, size, or location. Also, Calix is committed to aligning investments to its strategy and maintaining strong discipline over operating expenses along with a favorable product and customer mix.



Calix’s team is focused on operational excellence and customer satisfaction. The transformation of Calix into a communications cloud and software platform business will manifest across four measurable metrics over the long term — increased predictability, disciplined operating expense investment, deliberate revenue growth and gross margin expansion.



Calix currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Its shares have surged 158.7% against the industry's decline of 24.2% in the past year.

