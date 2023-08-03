Calix (CALX) Price Target Decreased by 5.92% to 78.41

The average one-year price target for Calix (NYSE:CALX) has been revised to 78.41 / share. This is an decrease of 5.92% from the prior estimate of 83.35 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 51.51 to a high of 99.75 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 73.83% from the latest reported closing price of 45.11 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 715 funds or institutions reporting positions in Calix. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 0.28% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CALX is 0.32%, a decrease of 10.11%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.80% to 66,657K shares. The put/call ratio of CALX is 0.65, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co holds 2,160K shares representing 3.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,165K shares, representing a decrease of 0.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CALX by 30.60% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 2,154K shares representing 3.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,902K shares, representing an increase of 11.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CALX by 28.55% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,996K shares representing 3.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,860K shares, representing an increase of 6.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CALX by 14.40% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,756K shares representing 2.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,758K shares, representing a decrease of 0.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CALX by 25.12% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,743K shares representing 2.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,698K shares, representing an increase of 2.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CALX by 25.79% over the last quarter.

Calix Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Calix, Inc. - Innovative communications service providers rely on Calix platforms to help them master and monetize the complex infrastructure between their subscribers and the cloud. Calix is the leading global provider of the cloud and software platforms, systems, and services required to deliver the unified access network and smart premises of tomorrow. Calix's platforms and services help our customers build next generation networks by embracing a DevOps operating model, optimize the subscriber experience by leveraging big data analytics and turn the complexity of the smart, connected home and business into new revenue streams.

