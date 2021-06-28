Calix (CALX) Powers Rural Arkansas' Network With Petit Jean Tie-Up

In an effort to bridge the Internet connectivity gap in the underserved areas, Calix, Inc. CALX recently announced its partnership with the third-largest Rural Development Opportunity Fund recipient based in Arkansas — Petit Jean Electric Cooperative. Per the alliance, Petit Jean will capitalize on Calix’s portfolio of avant-garde connectivity solutions such as Revenue EDGE, Intelligent Access EDGE, Network Innovation Platform (AXOS), Calix Support Cloud and Calix Marketing Cloud for the deployment of best-in-class fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) network.



At a time when the telecom industry is facing unprecedented demand for high-bandwidth communications services amid the COVID-19 crisis, the move to deploy and accelerate the adoption of these offerings, along with managed Wi-Fi 6 services, among rural communities is likely to prove highly advantageous for both the entities. Markedly, the alliance is expected to enable broadband service providers (BSPs) of all sizes to boost their network investments, thereby creating new paths for revenue generation.



It is worth mentioning that the Arkansas-based electric cooperative aims to provide complete accessibility to reliable high-speed Internet service to 14,000 members by 2027. Shares of the San Jose, CA-based company rose 1.8% to close at $48.01 on Jun 25, thereby inciting positive investor sentiments. Notably, Calix’s solutions have supported BSPs over the years with new services and models, thereby strengthening its business roadmap.



Calix’s Revenue EDGE and Intelligent Access EDGE solutions offer the rural electric cooperative a superior subscriber experience. The Revenue EDGE is a value-added, managed service that delivers advanced analytics and enables service providers to offer customized solutions. It is better known for opening up new avenues for revenue generation.



Meanwhile, the Intelligent Access EDGE platform allows service providers to automate their network operations and minimize operational costs, while boosting time-to-revenue capabilities on the back of a simplified network architecture. As part of this network modernization initiative, Petit Jean will establish an XGS-PON FTTH network to set up symmetrical gigabit broadband services and streamline operations in a cost-effective manner.



The company will also leverage the expertise of Calix Services, particularly Premier Support Services, Professional Services and Premier Customer Success Services to optimize network and service planning. Post the deployment of these services, Petit Jean will be able to facilitate its customers with seamless online learning and remote working opportunities on the back of a future-proof fiber broadband network infrastructure.



Driven by elevated member experiences, the latest collaboration is expected to not only ease network service provisioning and delivery in rural Arkansas but also strengthen Calix’s leadership position in the broadband market with differentiated platforms and cloud-based services.



Shares of the Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have catapulted 225.1% compared with the industry’s growth of 38.8% in the past year.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

