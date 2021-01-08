Calix (CALX) Partners With Render to Enhance Network Construction

In a concerted effort to bolster the growing influence of wireless networks across the United States, Calix, Inc. CALX recently collaborated with a geospatial network deployment solution provider — Render Networks. Markedly, the partnership will enable Calix’s service provider customers to not only minimize network deployment costs by as much as 50% with standardized workflows but also facilitate in establishing next-gen fiber networks on the back of Render’s Digital Network Construction platform.



The alliance comes as a boon at a time when majority of the service providers are migrating toward automated solutions to revolutionize the fiber deployment experience, especially in rural areas, to eliminate digital disparity. It is also worth mentioning that the overall process of achieving network efficiency will be made possible with the help of Calix’s state-of-the-art Intelligent Access EDGE solution, which is primarily known for its streamlined network architecture.



Providing broadband connectivity to more than 800,000 locations across the United States, Render Networks works with a data-driven approach while capitalizing on avant-garde mobile and automation technology for end-to-end data management. This aids engineers and network operators to deliver fiber networks of superior quality with best-in-class project efficiency and resource productivity.



In fact, it partners with various regional communication service providers on projects that involves deployments of large-scale telecommunications infrastructure globally. Specializing in workflow digitization, Render accelerates the entire deployment process from network design to operations and provides real time data for improved decision making. Companies like Downer Group, Decon Corporation and Kordia are some of its customers.



Notably, Render’s Digital Network Construction is a unique platform that revamps traditional construction management methods to keep pace with new-age large-scale network deployments. Its proprietary technology, Blueprinting, converts geospatial field detail directly into digital labor, thereby curtailing rework and capturing accurate data in a structured manner.



As the latest member of the Calix Partner Community, Render will be responsible for not only offering its Digital Network Construction platform to Calix customers for an enhanced network framework but also increase the awareness about deployment cost savings with quality assurance and efficient network delivery across markets based in North America.



In fact, the partnership is considered a suitable opportunity to promote employment and learning opportunities among the rural communities, especially with the rise of private funding through Rural Digital Opportunity Fund program. That said, the partnership is likely to play a major role in maximizing network construction efficiency and help Render emerge as a strong player with better broadband services by staying competitive amid evolving market scenario.



Calix is well positioned to benefit from customer base expansion and diligent execution of plans amid coronavirus-induced disruptions. The San Jose, CA-based company is focused on providing platforms that enable service providers to create services at a DevOps pace and provide subscribers with an exceptional experience. In the third quarter of 2020, the company added 21 new service provider customers from all segments of the market. Calix is committed to aligning investments with its strategy and maintaining strong discipline over operating expenses.



The stock has soared 276.3% compared with the industry’s rally of 58.8% in the past year.





Calix currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Some top-ranked stocks in the broader industry are Aviat Networks, Inc. AVNW, Ubiquiti Inc. UI and CommScope Holding Company, Inc. COMM. While Aviat Networks and Ubiquiti sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), CommScope carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Aviat Networks pulled off a trailing four-quarter positive earnings surprise of 11.8%, on average.



Ubiquiti pulled off a trailing four-quarter positive earnings surprise of 27.9%, on average.



CommScope delivered a trailing four-quarter positive earnings surprise of 42.1%, on average.

